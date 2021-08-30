The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Riots erupt again on Israel-Gaza border

The IDF has accused Hamas of organizing the riots and has laid responsibility on the Gazan terrorist organization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2021 18:05
Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021. (photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.
(photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
IDF opened fire at Palestinian youths who approached the security fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near Khan Yunis on Monday, according to Palestinian media.
On Sunday evening, hundreds of Palestinians rioted at the north Gaza-Israel border on Sunday evening, burning tires and throwing explosives, according to the IDF.
Some 18 Palestinians were wounded, none seriously, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, hours after the IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip late Monday night.
On Saturday, August 21, hundreds of Gazans armed with various weapons, including explosive devices, marched on the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence and engaged with Israeli security forces. 
Border policeman St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli was critically injured from gunshot wounds inflicted on him by a Palestinian gunman during the Saturday riots.
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE) 21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (credit: BORDER POLICE)
Shmueli died on Monday, following a week of hospitalization and several surgeries and operations in attempt to save the border policeman's life.
Security forces used rubber bullets and tear gas during the clashes. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reported that over 41 Palestinians were injured in the engagements.
The IDF has accused Hamas of organizing the riots and has laid responsibility on the Gazan terrorist organization. More riots are reportedly planned by Gaza's militant groups.


