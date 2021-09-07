Rivlin announced as new honorary chair of Israel Democracy Institute

Former Israeli president Reuven Rivlin was chosen to fill the vacant role of honorary chair of the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), as announced on Monday.

As part of his new role at the IDI, Rivlin's duties will be to "focus on bringing Israelis together and strengthening their commitment to core democratic values and institutions."

The IDI, established in 1991 and based in Jerusalem, is a non-profit organization that focuses on research and action dedicated to strengthening the foundations of Israeli democracy.

Rivlin is set to replace former US Secretary of State George Schultz, who died in February

"Throughout his years in public office, Rivlin has made bridging the gaps in Israeli society a central element of his service," said IDI's board of directors chair Amir Elstein. "Rivlin is sure to play a significant role in bringing the message and values of IDI to Israel's diverse communities," Elstein added.

"[Former] president Rivlin's intellect and international stature are sure to make a profound contribution to our advocacy and outreach," said IDI President Yohanan Plesner, who was also an MK from 2007 to 2013.

"The IDI is a beacon of knowledge, expertise and professionalism," said the former president.

"In an era of an overwhelming abundance of information, the experts at IDI possess the unique capabilities that allow them to...improve Israel's standing and better the lives of all the country's citizens," added Rivlin.