Rivlin gives thanks to world’s oldest Righteous Among the Nations, 101

The oldest surviving individual recognized by Israel as a righteous amongst the nations celebrated her 101 birthday this weekend and received letters of congratulations and thanks from President of Israel Reuven Rivlin and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.Maria Kozminska and her daughter Anna took in eight-year-old Abraham Jabłoński into their homes in the city of Częstochowa after he escaped from the ghetto there in 1942, and took care of him without asking for any payment until the end of the Second World War in 1945. Maria and Anna also sheltered three others Jews from the Nazis during the course of the Holocaust. Anna turned 101 on Friday and Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich went to visit her at her home in Warsaw and presented her with letters from Rivlin as well as the Israeli Ambassador to Poland Alexander Ben Zvi. Jabłoński’s niece Grazyna Pawlak together with her own niece Tamara Sztyma accompanied Schudrich to Kozminska’s home to present her with the letters. In his letter, Rivlin wrote to Kozminska that he had “great admiration for your courageous acts of humanity and bravery during the dark days of the Second World War in Poland.”“You and your stepmother not only sheltered him at great risk to yourselves, but also took care of him and supplied all his needs throughout the war,” wrote Rivlin, noting as well the shelter provided to the three other Jews in their home. “The State of Israel and the Jewish People thank you for your brave actions and wish you ongoing health and happiness,” wrote the president. In Duda’s letter to Kozminska, the Polish president wrote, “In those tragic times, Poles saving Jews brought them salvation, but they also saved the meaning of humanity for all of humanity.” Schudrich said that “There are no better people in the world than our Righteous Among the Nations,” and described Kozminska as “unique” even among the righteous. “To take in an eight-year-old boy who was sick, to care for him, to find doctors for him, to educate him, to nurture him, to take him on walks, shows the potential kindness and greatness of the human being,” said the chief rabbi.“If all of us could only learn to be a bit like Mrs. Kozminska. When God created the human being, God wanted us all to be like Anna Kozminska.”