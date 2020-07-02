The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rivlin hosts family reunion for lone soldier at President's Residence

Her family came to Israel to see her graduate officer's course, but were barred from bases due to new coronavirus restrictions.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 2, 2020 17:00
President Reuven Rivlin is seen hosting a lone soldier and her family at the President's Residence. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen hosting a lone soldier and her family at the President's Residence.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
The family of Canadian lone soldier Sec.-Lt. Becky Maman came to Israel just over two weeks ago in order to watch her graduate from an IDF officer's course.
They knew the rules about isolation and kept them meticulously, but the fresh outbreak of COVID-19 prevented them from attending the ceremony, because the IDF would not allow civilian personnel onto their bases.
However, all's well that ends well.
The young officer was reunited with her family at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday in an emotional, tearful, but happy embrace – though everyone remembered to keep their masks on, as did President Reuven Rivlin whose grin of pleasure could be seen above his mask.
Aware of how disappointed Becky and her family would be after they had made the special effort to come to Israel, Becky's supervising officer appealed to the President's Office for a solution, and Rivlin promptly decided to invite Beck and her family to the President's Residence where they could enjoy each other's company.
It was the first time in a year that they had seen each other, and the previous day's disappointment instantly turned to delight in front of a beaming Rivlin.
With tears streaming down her face, Becky's mother said that she was sorry that Becky's Holocaust survivor grandparents had not been able to be part of the reunion.
Rivlin congratulated the family on Becky's success in the army.


