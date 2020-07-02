Rivlin hosts family reunion for lone soldier at President's Residence

The family of Canadian lone soldier Sec.-Lt. Becky Maman came to Israel just over two weeks ago in order to watch her graduate from an IDF officer's course.They knew the rules about isolation and kept them meticulously, but the fresh outbreak of COVID-19 prevented them from attending the ceremony, because the IDF would not allow civilian personnel onto their bases. However, all's well that ends well.The young officer was reunited with her family at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday in an emotional, tearful, but happy embrace – though everyone remembered to keep their masks on, as did President Reuven Rivlin whose grin of pleasure could be seen above his mask.Aware of how disappointed Becky and her family would be after they had made the special effort to come to Israel, Becky's supervising officer appealed to the President's Office for a solution, and Rivlin promptly decided to invite Beck and her family to the President's Residence where they could enjoy each other's company.It was the first time in a year that they had seen each other, and the previous day's disappointment instantly turned to delight in front of a beaming Rivlin.With tears streaming down her face, Becky's mother said that she was sorry that Becky's Holocaust survivor grandparents had not been able to be part of the reunion.Rivlin congratulated the family on Becky's success in the army.