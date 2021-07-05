Rivlin hosts his final ceremony for President's Prize for Volunteerism

In the morning he hosted the 47th annual awards of the President's Prize for Volunteerism, and in the late afternoon, he hosted the Bible Circle which has been meeting at regular intervals throughout the seven years in which he has been in office.

The main hall in the President's Residence was overflowing with prize winners, their families and fellow volunteers in the projects represented by the awardees.

As Rivlin entered the hall, there was a loud and spontaneous ovation, and scores of people held up their cell phones in order to capture photos of the president.

Dr. Baruch Levy, President of the Israel Council on Volunteerism, remarked that there was no better way to start the week than in the presence of so many people representing so many different areas of volunteerism. Levy characterized volunteerism as the backbone of society, and the best example of the beauty of any country.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot chaired the advisory committee of adjudicators who examined hundreds of nominations before deciding on the 12 awardees. Eisenkot commented that the corona crisis posed more challenges than ever for Israel's volunteers, who nonetheless worked with devotion and determination to give hope and sustenance to those who were affected physically, economically, psychologically and otherwise. He was particularly gratified that award recipients encompassed Jews, (including members of the Ethiopian community), Arabs and Druze of different streams of faith and political persuasions who individually and collectively contribute to Israel's resilience.

In this respect, Eisenkot hinted at Rivlin going beyond the call of duty. "When I was Chief of Staff," he said, "I witnessed President Rivlin's genuine concern for the welfare of soldiers and their families." Then directly addressing the president, he said: "I salute you."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Rivlin declared that he had always been proud to host this particular event because it is so representative of mutual respect and social solidarity. He was even prouder this time, because all those present had unstintingly given themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You represent the beautiful Israel, in that each gives of himself for the other, because we are responsible for each other," said Rivlin.

Despite their social differences, he observed, volunteers are the various parts that together make a united body that is capable of turning every challenge into an opportunity, as well as building connecting bridges.

What all the volunteers had in common was that they saw what they were doing as a mission aimed at the betterment of society, Rivlin said. Rivlin was almost emotional as he praised those who in the most humane fashion and at risk of their own safety brought food and medicine to the sick and the needy.What all the volunteers had in common was that they saw what they were doing as a mission aimed at the betterment of society, Rivlin said.

On a concluding note, Rivlin said he was happy to be rejoining ordinary society. The statement elicited a long, loud, standing and cheering ovation.



These are the winners for 2021: