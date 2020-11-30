Rivlin hosts org. helping soldiers, terror victims before Giving Tuesday

Getting in ahead of Giving Tuesday, which falls on December 1, President Reuven Rivlin on Monday hosted representatives of Restart which helps injured soldiers and victims of terror to literally restart their lives.Some suffer serious physical injuries which remain with them for the rest of their lives, while others have to contend with trauma and how to overcome it. Among the people involved with Restart are discharged soldiers who were injured in the line of duty, and who were so impressed with what Restart was able to do for them, that they joined the organization.One such person is Restart CEO Niv Efron, who suffered a serious arm injury in Gaza during Operation Defensive Shield. He was shot in the arm and chest. It took him two years of tough physical and mental rehabilitation to accept the fact that there were things that he would not be able to do again; but the Makers for Heroes team at Restart did not give up on him and built a device that enables him to exercise in much the same way as he did prior to his injury. He was so appreciative of their solution that he joined Restart, and as a former squad leader in the IDF he soon proved his civilian leadership abilities and became CEO. He was proud to lead an organization that helps hundreds of IDF veterans, he told Rivlin.Another veteran who suffered a far more serious injury has even greater cause to be grateful to Restart. Zuriel Aliz had been unable to sit in a chair. He would attempt to sit down and simply fall over. Restart provided him a with a special support brace that enables him to sit independently and not fall over.Yet another veteran, Hilal Basan, had found it awkward to constantly depend on two crutches in order to be able to walk. Makers for Heroes developed a special orthopedic sole that enables him to get around using only one crutch instead of two. This has made his life much easier.Aside from hearing stories from beneficiaries of the Restart flagship program, Makers for Heroes, in which some 300 volunteers from different organizations put their technological know-how to use in coming up with solutions to challenging problems faced by injured veterans, Rivlin was shown several actual products devised by the team, and was told how they work.
"When the body pays a price, the spirit also suffers just as much," said Rivlin."The challenge is not just physical. It is also mental – and on a daily basis. Every day is a new challenge and a new victory for rehabilitation."People who want to contribute to this or any other worthy cause can do so throughout Giving Tuesday, which is a global celebration of generosity in which people give back to the community. Those who can afford it, may give a lot, those who are experiencing financial difficulties can give even the smallest amount in line with an old British adage – Look after the pennies, and the pounds will look after themselves. In other words, every penny counts.