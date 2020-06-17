Rivlin resumes face-to-face diplomacy

After several months of Zoom diplomacy in which he spoke to presidents, prime ministers and other leading figures from around the globe, President Reuven Rivlin had his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader on Wednesday, when he received Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the President's Residence.During their working meeting, Mitsotakis recalled his first visit to the President's Residence when he was leader of the opposition, adding that he was pleased to be able to return as his country's prime minister to reaffirm the long-standing friendship between Greece and Israel. Israel is the first foreign country to be visited by Mitsotakis since the global lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.Referring to the recent 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Greece and Israel, which had resulted from a courageous decision by the prime minister's late father, Rivlin listed some of the many areas of flourishing cooperation between the two countries, citing energy, security, trade, tourism, culture and emergency response.Rivlin was confident that under Mitsotakis' leadership, relations between the two countries would reach new heights.