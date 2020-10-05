The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin spoke on the phone with Chief Rabbi David Lau over Sukkot Holiday

"Your position, like a fortified wall, defending the health and the instructions among all Israel is an example of leadership.”

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 05:49
President Reuven Rivlin admires the etrog of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau (photo credit: MARK NEIMAN - GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin admires the etrog of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau
(photo credit: MARK NEIMAN - GPO)
Every year, during the Sukkot Holy Day, President of Israel Reuven Rivlin visits the sukkah of the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau.

Unfortunately, this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this annual visit was cancelled. 
Instead, on Sunday morning, Rivlin spoke with Rabbi Lau on the phone and wished him best wishes for the holiday and thanked him for his many efforts to ensure the directives of the Health Ministry are followed. 
“Your position, like a fortified wall, defending the health and the instructions among all Israel is an example of leadership,” Rivlin told Rabbi Lau.
“Each year, I make sure to fulfil the mitzvah of ‘visiting the rabbi’ and go to see the Chief Rabbi in his sukkah. This year, I am unable to do so to my great regret. The President’s Sukkah, open to all in a wonderful tradition, must be held from afar this year. I will meet my guests, all Israel, in an online sukkah,” said the president.
Rabbi Lau, who said that for the first time in many years, he was unable to celebrate Sukkot at his parent's house, joined the President in stressing the importance of following the instructions of the Health Ministry, adding that each person needs to do it for themselves and without reference to the criticism of others.
“Today, I am here at home in Modi’in, and my parents are at their house," declared Rabbi Lau. "We spoke on the phone. This year, we will pray and hope that next year, we will be healthy and happy, and so that we will be able to celebrate together, we have no choice but to celebrate each in his own sukkah this year.”
“Of course, you don’t check to see if others observe Shabbat or not," continued the Rabbi. "You know that this is what Jewish law says, and that it applies to you. Even if others do not, you protect your lives, and so I call on the public to stop looking around and to do what they are asked to do.”
"Unfortunately, there is a feeling among the religious population that the instructions are aimed, God forbid, against Judaism," added Rivlin. "We are in a Jewish and democratic state, and Judaism is for us a straightforward and fundamental issue." 
"The instructions are not against religion, but to protect ourselves, as we are commanded,” concluded the President of the State of Israel, sharing prayers together with Rabbi Lau for the full health recovery of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky who has recently contracted coronavirus.


Tags Sukkot david lau Reuven Rivlin Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by