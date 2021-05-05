Rivlin to meet Lapid, Bennett as consultations begin

President Reuven Rivlin will begin the process of facilitating the formation of a new government on Wednesday by meeting with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett.
Rivlin invited other party leaders to convey their position in writing by 2 p.m.
"If further clarifications are required, the president will consider inviting representatives of your party to present their position to him, in line with the timeframe set out in the law,” the director-general of the President's Residence Harel Tubi wrote the party leaders.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government ended Tuesday night without a coalition being formed.
By law, Rivlin has until Friday to present a second mandate.
But sources close to him said he wanted to proceed quickly and he was likely to present the mandate by the end of the day.
Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said he still hoped a right-wing government could be formed.
"To all those exulting over us returning the mandate, we are not worried, even if the path back could be long."
He warned Bennett, New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar and Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich that the public would punish them for preventing Netanyahu from forming a government.
"The people of Israel will not vote again for those who hung [Netanyahu]," Zohar wrote on Twitter.