Rivlin to meet Lapid, Bennett as consultations begin

President Reuven Rivlin will begin the process of facilitating the formation of a new government on Wednesday by meeting with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett.

Rivlin invited other party leaders to convey their position in writing by 2 p.m.

"If further clarifications are required, the president will consider inviting representatives of your party to present their position to him, in line with the timeframe set out in the law,” the director-general of the President's Residence Harel Tubi wrote the party leaders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government ended Tuesday night without a coalition being formed.

By law, Rivlin has until Friday to present a second mandate.