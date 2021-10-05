Ron Arad operation: Mossad extracted DNA from body in Lebanon - report

The Mossad carried out two operations in September in Nabi Sheet village in Lebanon and in Syria, according to a report by Al-Arabiya.

DNA was reportedly taken from a body found buried in Nabi Sheet to examine the possibility that the body may be Ron Arad.

The second operation, in Syria, involved the kidnapping and interrogation of a retired Iranian general to glean what information he may have regarding the whereabouts of Ron Arad. He was later released.

Additionally, there was an indication that Iran may have tried to respond to this development by trying to assassinate an Israeli businessman in Cyprus.

ron arad

Arad was captured 35 years ago in Lebanon and transferred to Iranian forces. Israel lost track of his location two years later. The Mossad and IDF determined that Arad is most likely dead.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed that a Mossad operation was carried out in an attempt to locate Ron Arad in the Knesset plenum on Monday afternoon.