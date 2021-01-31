Former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn announced on Sunday that he is taking a break from politics, putting in question the future of his Israelis Party.''The Center-Left camp needs mergers to survive, and there are too many parties and candidates,'' Nissenkorn said. ''One has to know when to step aside, and that is what I am doing."
Nissenkorn turned down a slot near the top in Yesh Atid and a chance to run for Labor leader and accepted the second slot in the Israelis Party behind Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.
But the party has floundered in the polls. A poll in Friday's Israel Hayom newspaper gave the party only 0.6% of the vote, far below the 3.25% electoral threshold.
Labor leader Merav Michaeli told Channel 13 on Saturday night that she would seek a merger with the Israelis Party after Monday's Labor primary.
But Michaeli insisted that she would leave the list. Huldai earlier insisted on heading the slate.
Nissenkorn's departure could be an indication that Huldai will quit the race and stay mayor of Tel Aviv.
But Huldai wrote on Twitter that he would continue his efforts to unite the Center-Left.
''It is clear to all that the only way to create significant power is to join together,'' Huldai wrote. ''Everyone will need to concede. The public is justifiably asking for unity, and that is my focus.''