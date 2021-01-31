''The Center-Left camp needs mergers to survive, and there are too many parties and candidates,'' Nissenkorn said. ''One has to know when to step aside, and that is what I am doing." Former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn announced on Sunday that he is taking a break from politics, putting in question the future of his Israelis Party.''The Center-Left camp needs mergers to survive, and there are too many parties and candidates,'' Nissenkorn said. ''One has to know when to step aside, and that is what I am doing."

Nissenkorn turned down a slot near the top in Yesh Atid and a chance to run for Labor leader and accepted the second slot in the Israelis Party behind Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai

But the party has floundered in the polls. A poll in Friday's Israel Hayom newspaper gave the party only 0.6% of the vote, far below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli told Channel 13 on Saturday night that she would seek a merger with the Israelis Party after Monday's Labor primary.

But Michaeli insisted that she would leave the list. Huldai earlier insisted on heading the slate.