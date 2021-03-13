Roughly 70% of Jerusalem residents got first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Roughly 70% among capital residents got the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly half got both shots, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday. The impressive figure is out of a larger total group of possible vaccine-takers which includes anyone 16 years old and up who was not infected by the novel coronavirus. The second dose of the vaccine was given to nearly 50% of the city's population.
In the eastern part of the city 61% among residents, mostly Arabs, got the vaccine in contrast with 17% in February. The progress is thought to be mostly due to large-scale campaigns by the Jerusalem Municipality as well as the Health Ministry. A similar leap forward was noted among ulta-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews, now at 60% when compared to 33% who took the first shot in February. "More and more Jerusalem resident are getting vaccinated from all sectors. I call on all those who have still not done to please go out to get vaccinated. Only then can we return to normalcy," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}