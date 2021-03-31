Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship finished, to heading to Israel

The ship's delivery ceremony, a time-honored tradition marking the completion of a new ship, will be held at 12:15 a.m. early Thursday morning, and can be seen on the company's Facebook page , with the company promising the show to possess a "global lineup" and a "show-stopping performance."

The ship is the 25th member of the Royal Caribbean fleet of cruise liners, and is the second in its Quantum Ultra-class of ships.

The Odyssey is massive, measuring 1,138 feet (347 meters) long, 135 feet (41 meters) wide and weighing 169,000 tons.

The ship is set to arrive in its homeport of Haifa in May, where it will welcome the company's first guests. Israeli residents age 18 and up, all fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , will be able to embark on 3- to 7-night getaways throughout the eastern Mediterranean.

The decision to start the ship's first voyages from Israel follows the country's widely successful vaccination rollout, which has seen a vast majority of Israelis being vaccinated against COVID-19.

In November, the Odyssey will cross the Atlantic to debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to offer 6- to 8-night Caribbean trips.

