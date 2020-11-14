The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

S&P affirms Israel’s AA-rating despite economic hit

"Israel is in a good position compared to other countries who are struggling [financially] with the coronavirus crisis."

By CELIA JEAN  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 21:26
The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Global ratings agency S&P has kept Israel’s credit rating at AA-, labeling it as stable, despite the economic hit the country has taken from the pandemic.
The AA- status was originally given in February 2019. The two main limitations of the rating remain the relatively high debt burden and the geopolitical risks.
“S&P has rated Israel’s credit rating status at a high level, and with no change even during the global coronavirus crisis, and while it has downgraded the credit rating of other developed countries,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“We will continue to lead the Israeli economy responsibly and assist businesses, the self-employed, salaried employees and anyone affected by the coronavirus crisis.”
S&P said it was due to proactive government efforts that Israel’s rating remained the way it did.
The rating is “a great expression of confidence in the Israeli economy,” said Finance Minister Israel Katz.
S&P predict that Israel’s economy will shrink due to financial effects of the pandemic by an average of 5% in 2020 for the first time in two decades, but will recover by more than 4.5% in 2021.
Following the pandemic crisis, S&P analysts predict that the government deficit will increase to over 12% of the GDP and the net government debt ratio will stand at 73% of the GDP by 2020.
Company representatives noted that despite the fiscal challenges created by the pandemic, and the fact that Israel has gone through three elections with ambiguous results over the past 18 months, they anticipate that the government will begin efforts to reduce the budget deficit starting in the second half of 2021.
Under this scenario, government deficits will drop to 4% in 2022-2023, and public debt will stabilize at around 77% of the GDP.
“Israel is in a good position compared to other countries who are struggling [financially] with the coronavirus crisis, due to the policy carried out in providing extensive assistance to all the various sectors in addition to maintaining budget frameworks and creating future growth engines,” Katz said.
According to Katz, the Finance Ministry intends to promote a series of laws and reforms that will benefit the economy and its citizens, while continuing to formulate a budget for 2021.
S&P representatives emphasized the core strengths of Israel’s credit rating, such as the rich and robust economy, strong external accounts, and benefits that develop the country from flexible monetary policy and a relatively deep pool of local savings.
Unlike other countries in the region, Israel enjoys a very flexible monetary policy, which allows the Bank of Israel to support government financing needs while keeping recruitment costs under control.
The Bank of Israel’s government bond purchase program, which was presented in October, could support Israel’s additional fundraising needs without significant inflation risks and exchange rates. S&P expects the government to take austerity measures in the second half of 2021.
Moreover, S&P expects that the normalization agreements signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to contribute to economic, commercial and security cooperation between the three countries.
S&P notes that in the event that fiscal conduct is stronger than their current forecasts or there is a significant improvement in the security environment in the Middle East, a positive rating action is possible.
Alternatively, a negative rating may occur if the economic slowdown is deeper and longer, leading to a more significant deterioration than expected in fiscal status. Negative pressure on the rating may also be created if Israel, beyond the immediate effects associated with the pandemic, lacks a medium-term fiscal stabilization plan and net government debt continues to exceed company expectations.
“The credit rating, at its highest level at the height of a global crisis and a continuous period of uncertainty, shows the strength of Israel’s economy on the eve of the crisis, the long-term fiscal commitment and the variety of channels that exist for the country to fund its activity,” said Gil Cohen, the Finance Ministry’s senior deputy accountant-general.


Tags Finance Ministry finance economy of israel israeli economy israeli economy ranking
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by