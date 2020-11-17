Sa-Nur settlement, evacuated in 2005 disengagement, resettled overnight

Sa-Nur was demolished alongside three other settlements in the northern West Bank and 21 communities in the Gaza Strip in 2005 as part of the disengagement plan.

Likud MK Ariel Kelner joined the settlers in the resettlement operation, with Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council and a former resident of Sa-Nur , calling on the government to allow the resettlement to continue.

"I wish to strengthen you and your determined standing," said Dagan. "A return to the northern Samaria settlements of Ganim, Kadim, Homesh and Sha-Nur, is the right thing to do as it is clear that there is no person left in the State of Israel who believes that this displacement was correct."

"We have reached Sha-Nur, this settlement will be built and established, this settlement must be built," said Kelner. "The Disengagement Law is a disgrace, it is an antisemitic law that prohibits Jews from living in the Land of Israel and it must be erased from the book of laws of the State of Israel."

The settlers, consisting of about 20 families and young couples, began preparing a fortress located on the site of the settlement to be used as a residence. Settlers who were deported from Sa-Nur joined the new group as well.

"We came back tonight with the new group to Sha-Nur, from here we will leave with the uncompromising call for the prime minister - opposition to deportation, opposition to disengagement. This is the opportunity to correct the injustice and allow us to resume settlement in the area," said Benny Gal, who was evacuated from Homesh and came with his family to Sa-Nur overnight.

A similar attempt to resettle the evacuated settlement was carried out by about 20 families in 2015, but the IDF forcibly evacuated the families shortly afterwards.

"Mistakes need to be corrected," said Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich in response to the resettlement attempt overnight. "The resumption of settlement in Sa-Nur is a step required from a moral, Zionist, and security sense. There was no logical reason to destroy the settlement and there is no logical reason not to allow its re-establishment ."

A number of MKs have visited the site of the settlement in the past to express support for its resettlement.

