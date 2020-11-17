The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sa-Nur settlement, evacuated in 2005 disengagement, resettled overnight

"It is clear that there is no person left in the State of Israel who believes that this displacement was correct."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 10:12
Settlers resettle Sa-Nur overnight, Nov. 17, 2020 (photo credit: SARIA DIAMENT)
Settlers resettle Sa-Nur overnight, Nov. 17, 2020
(photo credit: SARIA DIAMENT)
The Sa-Nur settlement in the northern West Bank which was evacuated in 2005 as part of the disengagement plan was resettled overnight Monday by about 100 settlers, including families and children.
Sa-Nur was demolished alongside three other settlements in the northern West Bank and 21 communities in the Gaza Strip in 2005 as part of the disengagement plan.
Likud MK Ariel Kelner joined the settlers in the resettlement operation, with Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council and a former resident of Sa-Nur, calling on the government to allow the resettlement to continue.
"I wish to strengthen you and your determined standing," said Dagan. "A return to the northern Samaria settlements of Ganim, Kadim, Homesh and Sha-Nur, is the right thing to do as it is clear that there is no person left in the State of Israel who believes that this displacement was correct."
"We have reached Sha-Nur, this settlement will be built and established, this settlement must be built," said Kelner. "The Disengagement Law is a disgrace, it is an antisemitic law that prohibits Jews from living in the Land of Israel and it must be erased from the book of laws of the State of Israel."
The settlers, consisting of about 20 families and young couples, began preparing a fortress located on the site of the settlement to be used as a residence. Settlers who were deported from Sa-Nur joined the new group as well.
"We came back tonight with the new group to Sha-Nur, from here we will leave with the uncompromising call for the prime minister - opposition to deportation, opposition to disengagement. This is the opportunity to correct the injustice and allow us to resume settlement in the area," said Benny Gal, who was evacuated from Homesh and came with his family to Sa-Nur overnight.
A similar attempt to resettle the evacuated settlement was carried out by about 20 families in 2015, but the IDF forcibly evacuated the families shortly afterwards.
"Mistakes need to be corrected," said Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich in response to the resettlement attempt overnight. "The resumption of settlement in Sa-Nur is a step required from a moral, Zionist, and security sense. There was no logical reason to destroy the settlement and there is no logical reason not to allow its re-establishment."
A number of MKs have visited the site of the settlement in the past to express support for its resettlement. 


Tags Settlements Settlers israel settlement disengagement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by