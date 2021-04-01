Sa'ar blasts Netanyahu for leaving no justice minister

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz held the post for three months on an interim basis following the resignation of Avi Nissenkorn, who at the time was from his party. But by law, keeping Gantz in the post required a cabinet vote that Netanyahu did not permit, so as of Thursday, there is no minister.

"Leaving the state with no justice minister is the continuation of Netanyahu's efforts to dismantle the state and its institutions," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter.

Sa'ar wrote that Netanyahu was wrong to call himself part of the nationalist camp.

"He is anti-nationalist and prefers his own personal good to the good of the nation," Sa'ar wrote. "If this is what he dares to do at a sensitive time like this, we can only imagine what he would do here if, God forbid, he forms a new government."

Netanyahu's criminal trial in the Jerusalem District Court resumes on Monday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}