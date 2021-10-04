The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sa’ar: Israeli-Arab violence wave worse danger than Hamas, Hezbollah

“The phenomenon of organized crime [in the Israeli-Arab sector] endangers Israel more than external threats,” Sa’ar said.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 13:43
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The current wave of Israeli-Arab violence is a greater threat to the country than Hamas and Hezbollah, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar told the Jerusalem Post in an exclusive interview on Monday.
Pressed if he really believed the issue was a greater threat to the country than threats posed by Hezbollah and Hamas, he shot back without hesitation, “In my view, yes.”
“If you do not know how to deal with this issue, it will cause neighborhoods to crumble to pieces from within,” said the justice minister.
Addressing the potential pitfalls and slippery slope of involving the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in the issue, as opposed to leaving the police to handle it, he said that, “the Shin Bet law empowers the agency to deal with organized crime,” such as the current Israeli-Arab wave of violence which is “undermining the foundations of the rule of law.”
The Mossad, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and special sensitive cyber units of the police are filling up with haredim. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)The Mossad, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and special sensitive cyber units of the police are filling up with haredim. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Next, he was questioned about whether it was a smart move to involve the Shin Bet even if it was legal, given concerns that the agency could improperly infringe citizens’ rights with its powers meant to be used against terrorists from Hamas and elsewhere.  
He responded, “it is smart. This is a hard situation and we need all of the state authorities. We are not using them to replace the police tomorrow, but they [the Shin Bet] can help in different ways.”
When it was noted that many Shin Bet officials themselves would prefer not to be involved in anything beyond their more regular counter-terror mission, he said, “they will come committed to the effort,” when called on.
Further, he noted that elements of the current wave of violence have also spilled over into nationalistic crimes and that that the Shin Bet’s talents were most appropriate for combatting the approximate 500,000 illegal weapons in the Israeli-Arab sector.


