Sa'ar to advance grants for victims of some violent crimes

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar will submit a bill on Sunday that would enable payments of up to NIS 10,000 to be transferred to the victims of sex offenses and murder attempts.

Under the new proposal, the victims of these offenses who have been awarded financial compensation from those convicted of harming them would be eligible to receive grants from the state, which would then collect the payments from the convicted person.

This is an expansion of an existing law that currently enables the state to pay minors who are victims of crimes and awarded compensation from their attacker.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

This is the first correction in a series of changes aimed at improving the treatment victims receive from authorities, according to Sa'ar.

"The correction to the law is meant to express the participation of the state in helping victims of serious offenses and their families and give immediate help," said Sa'ar.

Protests in support of the 13-year-old rape victim of alleged suspect Yarin Sherf. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Only 16% of cases of sex offenses in 2019 made it to the stage where an indictment was issued, and less resulted in a conviction, according to Israel’s association of rape crisis centers (ARCCI).