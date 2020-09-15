The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Salesforce to add 11,620 jobs, $5.4b. to economy

The forecast is based on a report that was presented by Olivier Elbaz, the company's area vice president and Israel sales leader.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 22:31
The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Salesforce, the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) company, has forecast that it will impact the Israeli economy and contribute millions of new jobs and billions of dollars in new business revenues by 2024.
The forecast is based on a report that was presented by Olivier Elbaz, the company’s area vice president and Israel sales leader, at the annual Salesforce Israel Conference held online this week.
Founded in 1999, San Francisco-based Salesforce is the global leader in enterprise CRM software, bringing companies and customers together. It enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of cloud, mobile, social, blockchain, voice, and artificial intelligence technologies to connect to their customers.
According to the report, cloud computing is a driving factor in the forecast upward trend and it will increase by 12%, from $468 million in 2018 to $919 million by 2024. Spending on non-cloud software is expected to drop by 4% over the same period.
During this six-year period, Salesforce and its ecosystem are expected to enable the creation of 11,620 direct jobs and the use of cloud computing by Salesforce customers will add a net $5.4 billion in new business revenue to the local economy.
Because organizations that spend on cloud computing subscriptions also spend on ancillary products and services, the Salesforce ecosystem in Israel in 2019 was 4.5 times larger than Salesforce itself. By 2024, it will be more than 6.5 times bigger.


