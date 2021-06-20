Samaritans celebrate Shavuot atop Mount Gerizim

Members of the Samaritan sect gathered atop Mount Gerizim to watch the sun rise early Sunday morning as part of the traditional pilgrimage marking their version of the holiday of Shavuot.The Samaritan denomination closely resembles Judaism, though it has several marked differences, including its own Samaritan Torah, written in the ancient Hebrew that is their language of liturgy. In addition, they believe that Mount Gerizim, not Jerusalem, is the holiest place on earth and the site of the second temple, as well as where Abraham offered his son Isaac as a sacrifice to God.Samaritans believe that their religion is closer than Judaism to that of the original Israelites from before the Babylonian Exile. Their religion is free of the rabbinical interpretations and commentary, such as the Talmud, that became essential to Judaism in the Diaspora. Until the year 1624 there existed a chain of Samaritan High Priests descended from Eleazar, the son of Aaron, and the nephew of Moses.
The Ten Commandments, as they are known to Jews and Christians alike, have been compressed into nine in the Samaritan version. A 10th commandment drawn up from passages in Deuteronomy 11 and 27 proclaims the sanctity of Mount Gerizim, the Mount of Blessing. The Samaritans observe only the biblical Holy Days – the New Year, Day of Atonement, Sukkot, Shavuot and Passover, the latter being their most important festival.
Ben Hartman and Gil Zohar contributed to this report.
Samaritans believe that they are descendants of the original Israelites who never left during the Babylonian Exile. Though they trace their lineage to Samaria, their name comes from the Hebrew term shomrim, to designate them as "keepers of the law."
