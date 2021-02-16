The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Save a Child's Heart saves life of Ethiopian child despite pandemic

SACH and the Wolfson Medical Center team managed to save the life of Benjamin, a 6-year-old child from Ethiopia, who landed in Israel for urgent cardiac treatment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 04:06
6-year-old Benjamin at the Save a Child's Heart Facility. (photo credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
The Israeli NGO Save a Child's Heart (SACH), in conjunction with a medical team at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, have continued to work and bring life-saving treatment to thousands of children around the world despite the pandemic. 
Most recently, SACH and the Wolfson Medical Center team managed to save the life of Benjamin, a 6-year-old child from Ethiopia, who landed in Israel for urgent cardiac treatment, according to a press release Monday. In spite of the current coronavirus restrictions, which had included a blanket ban on all foreign travel to Israel, SACH has continued to conduct its activities in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines. 
As a result, SACH has continued to bring in people for life-saving treatments. For Benjamin, he was able to join a Jewish Agency immigration flight from Ethiopia in order to receive life-saving treatment, and is staying at SACH's Legacy Heritage Children’s home during his ongoing medical treatment. 
“Even during this infernal pandemic, SACH has continued to provide lifesaving surgeries to Israeli, Palestinian, and foreign children from underprivileged backgrounds, despite the obstacles of a closed border. SACH’s work exemplifies the big heart of Israel, and the ancient Jewish imperative of ‘Tikun Olam’, improving the world," said Sylvan Adams, a major donor for SACH. 
"A big thank you to the Government of Israel for allowing these special travel exemptions so that children like little Benjamin can have a chance to live a normal life. Several Ministers of our government have visited SACH and know first-hand about the talent, skill, and devotion of our surgical teams. I am proud to contribute to this special work,” Adams added. 
Saving Benjamin's life was made possible through a coordinated effort by the Health Ministry, Jewish Agency, Immigration and Absorption Ministry, Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry and the Regional Cooperation Ministry. 


Tags health Save a Child’s Heart Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
