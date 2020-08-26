School attended by rape suspects says they 'severely crossed red lines'

An Eilat high school attended by a number of suspected rapists in the Red Sea hotel case sent a letter to parents and students responding to the incident, N12 reported.

The letter stated that they will be examining any responsibility they may have had in the incident as “an educational institution and as a part of Israeli society.”

The school also announced a number of steps they intend to take to meet students’ emotional and educational needs in wake of the incident and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The letter included an assurance to parents and students that they are working with police to ensure that they do not influence the ongoing investigation.

Steps include meetings of the 12th grade teachers to discuss necessary action and “vent feelings," mapping vulnerable groups who need immediate assistance, grade-wide student meetings and a new educational program on the topic of rape and sexual assault.

Another school in the south attended by rape suspects announced a six-year program that will deal with improving student safety and the educational environment.

