The 4th annual international medical conference (IsCream) focusing on combat airborne evacuation and treatment is set to take place Thursday in the central Israeli city of Rishon Leztion.

The day-long conference will take place at the College of Management in Rishon Letzion, south of Tel Aviv, and is packed with speeches and discussions regarding pre-hospital medicine, pre-hospital medical management, interactions between different rescue bodies.

The conference will also present an overview of medical studies that are expected to take place on an upcoming flight to space in which Israeli Eytan Stibbe will be part of as well as discuss the medical challenges of flying to space.

The ethics of dealing with multi-casualty incidents in which enemy forces are also wounded will be discussed at the conference as well. The author of the Israeli military’s ethics code Professor Asa Kasher will lead the discussion which will look at the 2010 Mavi Marama incident. Two doctors who served in the IDF’s 669 rescue unit and took part in the raid will also take part in the discussion.

“There’s a lot of experience by alumni,” said Dr. Gil Hirschhorn, Deputy Director at HaEmek Medical Center and former Israel Air Force Medical Corps Commander.

The unique conference will allow the participants to share their knowledge and learn from 669 alumni.

Hirschhorn, who is the Conference Chairman, told The Jerusalem Post that the conference was not put on last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and most participants were busy treating those who had caught the virus.

With the fourth wave subsided, the conference will also discuss medical technology that was developed to help medical professionals during the pandemic such as monitoring patients from afar.

Hirschhorn said that 350 people are expected to take part in the conference, including IDF officers, medical students in the military, reservists from the unit, and representatives from numerous rescue services in Israel like Magen David Adom, United Hazolah, and others.

“One of the points of the conference is to have people mingle, and participants haven’t met for two years. Now that the fourth wave is over, we can hold the conference knowing that people will be safe and able to meet.”

The conference is put on by the “Cat” alumni association which works as a link between all of the unit veterans in order to maximize the impact of human capital embodied in them for the better good of themselves, the unit, and society.

The nonprofit alumni association also teaches courses to train Israelis in the proper procedures for medical emergencies, both while traveling in Israel or abroad as well as works to raise the motivation for a meaningful service among Israeli youth and to honor the unit's fallen soldiers.

The IDF’s elite Airborne Combat, Search and Rescue Unit 669 is one of the four special forces of the IDF with only 30 graduating the 18-month course out of 1200 cadets who try out for the unit. During the course, soldiers are trained in combat medicine, parachuting, scuba diving, counter-terrorism, rappelling, rescue under harsh conditions, navigation, and the commanders’ course. Soldiers in Unit 669 sign on for an extra 16 months of service on top of their mandatory 30 months.

In the 40 years since the unit was formed, it has rescued over 10,000 people across Israel and the world, receiving several IDF chief of staff commendations for their work.

Formed in 1974 following the Yom Kippur war and initially charged with extracting Israeli pilots who were shot down in enemy territory, it later began undertaking rescue missions of Special Force soldiers as well as injured or stranded Israelis, both at home and abroad.