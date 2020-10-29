Security cabinet meets for three hours, as Hamas renews threats



Ministers who were present at the meeting said that it was "very interesting" and that the southern front is the most "explosive" while the northern front is the most dangerous, according to Army Radio. This week, the IDF conducted a large-scale multi-front exercise on Sunday morning, simulating war with Hezbollah.

The meeting comes amid renewed reports of incendiary and explosive balloon launches from the Gaza Strip. The PIJ and Hamas have also published threats against Israel in recent days concerning the deteriorating condition of Palestinian Maher al-Akhras who has been on a hunger strike for over 90 days.

The death of a Palestinian teenager on Sunday during a pursuit by IDF forces also garnered condemnations and threats from the terrorist groups. While the IDF reported that the boy fainted and died without soldiers coming into contact with him, Palestinian officials claimed that IDF forces beat him to death. The PIJ announced a general call-up of its forces on Saturday night, citing the deterioration in the condition of al-Akhras as the reason.

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya warned on Wednesday that the time set by Hamas to implement understandings reached as part of a ceasefire signed with Israel at the end of August was coming to an end soon, according to Palestinian media.

Shortly after the ceasefire was signed in August, Hamas officials issued an ultimatum to Israel to implement the agreed-upon understandings within two months or have the ceasefire end. That period ends in about two days.

Explosive and incendiary balloons were spotted in southern Israel on Monday. Except for sporadic balloon launches in September, the launches had largely stopped since the ceasefire was reached in August. In response to the balloon launches in August, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Benny Gantz, warned that such launches would be met with "forceful" responses. Al-Hayya warned that Hamas "will not be more patient." Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

The security cabinet met for three hours on Wednesday evening and discussed the southern and northern fronts, as Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups increased threats towards Israel in recent days, according to Army Radio.