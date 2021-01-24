Security forces arrest Palestinian planning terror attack

Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian resident of Kabatiya early Sunday, who was likely planning a terror attack. He was apprehended with two explosive devices, two M-16 rifles, loaded magazines, hand grenades and a combat vest and helmet.
The arrest was carried out in cooperation between Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operatives and Border Police anti-terror officers. The forces apprehended a vehicle, where the suspect was sitting with two others, and arrested him.
A police sapper detonated the explosive devices in a controlled manner and the suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}