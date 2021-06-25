Seminar marking anniversary of establishment of Public Defender's Office

Hundreds attended an impressive event held yesterday at the College of Management Academic Studies in Rishon LeZion, marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Public Defender's Office in the Ministry of Justice and bidding farewell to the outgoing Chief National Public Defender, Dr. Yoav Sapir.

Guests of honor present at the event were Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Supreme Court Justice Daphne Barak-Erez, State Attorney Adv. Amit Isman, President of the Israel Bar Association Avi Himi, Chairman of the Board of the College of Management Academic Studies Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the College of Management Academic Studies Herzl Ozer, President of the College of Management Academic Studies Prof. Yoram Rabin, Dean of the school’s Faculty of Law, Prof. Yuval Marin, judges, attorneys and lawyers.

