Senior citizens break world record for tallest matzah tower

Senior citizens at the Azrieli Palace assisted living residence in Modi'in worked together to build a five meter, 40 cm. (16.5 ft) tall tower out of 950 matzahs and chocolate spread, breaking the Guinness World Record for the tallest matzah tower, Israel Hayom reported on Thursday.
About 200 residents took part in spending a whole day spreading 24 packages of matzahs with 10 kilograms of chocolate spread. "We love the present and miss the past. Our childhood memories are smeared with chocolate," resident Perla Fleishman told Israel Hayom.
The tower was later turned into chocolate balls by the residence's chef, Gili.
