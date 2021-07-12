Settlers throw stones, fire crackers at police after outpost razing

Settlers and Border Police clash both during and after the evacuation Monday of the Kumi Ori outpost near the West Bank settlement, which included the demolition of a tent.

The Border Police said it viewed "very seriously" any attempt by rioters to harm its forces, noting that such attacks caused harm to residents of the area.

The illegally built outpost of small modular structures has been evacuated multiple times by security forces and such a razing is often accompanied by clashes between security forces and extremist Jewish activists at the site.

The Border Police said that the evacuation in the area of the outpost, which is a closed military zone, was done in conjunction with police and the Civil Administration.

Settlers threw stones during the evacuation, Border Police said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Border police worked in the morning to secure the area, when a number of rioters confronted them, and threw fire crackers and stones at them, before fleeing. Border police searched for the attackers but were unable to find them.

"We will continue to work on behalf of public safety," the Border Police said.