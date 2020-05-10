The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Share of workers made redundant nearly doubled in April

The Employment Service predicts that "many jobseekers" on unpaid leave are likely to be made redundant.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 10, 2020 16:57
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The share of new unemployment benefit claimants who were made redundant in April was almost twice the redundancy rate the previous month, according to data published by the Israeli Employment Service on Sunday, sparking fears regarding the return of many furloughed employees to their former workplace.
While the majority of new applicants remained employees placed on unpaid leave due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the share of redundant workers increased from 6.3% in March to 11.8% in April. The Employment Service predicts that "many jobseekers" on unpaid leave are likely to be made redundant.
A total of 177,400 new applicants submitted requests for unemployment benefits in April, compared to over 850,000 in March. The quantity of new applications in April still remains about seven times greater than monthly applications prior to the crisis in January and February, which stood at 23,800 and 25,800 respectively.
At the end of April, the Employment Service recorded more than 1.15 million jobseekers, representing 27.6% of the national workforce. In February, the unemployment rate stood at only 3.9%, or 162,500 workers. The unemployment rate is expected to remain in double figures for "several more months," the Employment Service said.
Following the end of the Passover holiday, and the gradual lifting of economic restrictions, a modest flow of employees returning to work has been recorded. According to data published on Sunday, over 53,400 citizens have reported returning to work since April 19. 
"From the end of April until today, we are seeing a slow return to the workplace," said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor. 
"We estimate, given the return of educational frameworks in the coming days, that we will see greater movement, especially among those placed on unpaid leave. This is the time to encourage employers from a wide range of sectors to bring back their employees from unpaid leave on a wide scale."
Garor also warned that Israel remains at the height of the economic crisis, and additional waves of economic turmoil are expected to "include an increase in the unemployment rate."
The Employment Service data also showed that younger workers continue to be hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak. Workers aged under 34 represented 47.8% of all new applicants in April. The past month also witnessed an increase in the share of applicants aged over 55, rising from 14.8% in March to 16.9% in April.
Except for the tourism-dependent resort city of Eilat, the towns and cities with employees most affected by the outbreak are those characterized by high concentrations of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab populations: Beitar, Modi'in Illit, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Nazareth and Umm el-Fahm.
A decline in the share of applications in April was recorded from employees working in education (9.2%, compared to 13.7% in March), sales (7.7%, compared to 9.3%) and the dining sector (5.8%, compared to 6.3%). The decline is mostly attributed to the expiry of eligibility for unemployment benefits.
Meanwhile, increases were noted among workers in industrial, maintenance and administration professions, suggesting that there has been a delayed impact on the sectors. For example, the industrial manufacturing workforce has relied on a build-up of orders made prior to the coronavirus outbreak.


Tags Israel Money Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman Israeli democracy alive and well – opinion By DOV LIPMAN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by