The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shin Bet coronavirus tracking shifts to lower gear

It is possible that the High Court’s limitation on the Shin Bet surveillance could be removed in the future.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 16, 2021 19:29
Shushan Purim celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Jerusalem, Feb. 28, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shushan Purim celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Jerusalem, Feb. 28, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Shin Bet’s (Israel Security Agency) coronavirus surveillance of infected citizens has shifted to a lower gear following a government decision on Sunday and an expected Knesset hearing on the issue on Wednesday.
According to the government decision, which some media reports misinterpreted as ending the program completely, the Shin Bet will no longer conduct surveillance in a broad manner.
Rather, it will only use its technological tool to determine the travels and interactions of corona-infected citizens who refuse to cooperate with the state’s epidemiological probes or who report zero interactions with others – at least until March 28.
Moreover, the government has set two barometers which could lead to the Shin Bet program completely freezing.
If new corona infection rates per day drop below 1,000 or if the spy agency is only locating 5% of new infections exclusively (the epidemiological probes missed certain interactions with infected citizens), then the program will halt as long as those parameters are met.
The government’s shift on the issue comes following a March 1 High Court of Justice ruling ordering such a shift as well as pressure from the Shin Bet itself to extricate the organization from the issue so that it can focus on its primary mission of counterterrorism.
An announcement on Tuesday by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) noting the government decision was the first official confirmation after a variety of contradictory reports about what the government had done.
The expected hearing on Wednesday will also fill an oversight gap which has existed since March 3, when the committee’s last endorsement of the program expired.
On February 15, the FADC held a hearing on the issue in which it extended authorization to the Shin Bet to maintain surveillance only until March 3.
In all past instances when the FADC has extended the program by three weeks, an explicit provision in the summer 2020 corona law, it has met again three weeks later to carry out its oversight role and extend the program, often with certain conditions.
However, on March 3, a spokesperson for the FADC confirmed that no meeting was scheduled for that day or for the near future.
Wednesday’s expected meeting will finally fill the oversight gap.
But the expected FADC hearing does not appear to signal any attempt to reign in the program beyond what the High Court has ordered.
In fact, at the last hearing on February 15, most of the FADC members failed to attend, with the Shin Bet surveillance extended by a 3-0 vote.
If in most past hearings there had been spirited debates to demand ending the surveillance or to replace it with the Magen 2 cell phone app or a new traffic light app, most of the February 15 hearing was chairman Zvi Hauser accosting the Health Ministry for not using Shin Bet surveillance broadly enough.
In that hearing, he accused them of gross negligence for not using the surveillance or sending messages to go into quarantine to corona exposed persons who were previously infected or have been vaccinated.
It is possible that the High Court’s limitation on the Shin Bet surveillance could be removed in the future as the justices appeared to make their ruling conditional on a continued drop in infection rates.
So while the government has shifted the program into low gear, if infection rates spike again at any point, there is no indication that either the High Court or the Knesset would step in to prevent the Shin Bet from returning to maximum surveillance levels.


Tags Shin Bet high court of justice Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by