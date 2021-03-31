Shira Iskov, woman who saved her life to light Independence Day torches

Shira Iskov, who became a prominent member of the fight against violence against women by speaking publicly about her husband's alleged attempt to murder her, and Adi Guzi, her neighbor who saved her from the murder attempt, will light torches at Israel's Independence Day ceremony.Each year ahead of Independence Day, a committee chooses a number of prominent individuals from a wide range of fields and occupations to light a torch during Israel’s biggest national ceremony. During the attack, Guzi heard Iskov's cries during her husband's alleged murder attempt and went to her aid, saving her life. After the attack, Iskov chose to share her story publicly with the purpose of saving other women suffering from domestic violence. Both women have become outspoken symbols of the fight against violence against women."Shira and Adi, neighbors who were strangers became a symbol of Israeli comradeship at the forefront of the fight against violence against women on one fateful day," said Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper, when telling the women that they would be lighting the torch."For me lighting the torch is lighting it for all the women who have been murdered," Iskov told Kan news. According to the indictment, Moshe brutally beat Iskov several times with a wooden rolling pin, strangled her and stabbed her with a 10 cm long kitchen knife 20 times.
In February, Iskov received her get (Jewish certificate of divorce) from Moshe, ending a long, painful relationship filled with domestic violence and abuse.