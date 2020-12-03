The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shirbit hackers demand almost $1 million in ransom money to stop leaks

The hackers have already published large collections of files containing the private information of customers and employees.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 02:01
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
The Black Shadow hacker group which targeted the Shirbit insurance company in a cyberattack on Tuesday demanded that Shirbit send 50 bitcoin ($961,110) to their bitcoin wallet within 24 hours, in a message published on their Telegram channel on Wednesday night.
The group stated that if the money is sent, they will not disclose any data and will not sell it to anyone. The hackers have already published large collections of files containing the private information of customers and employees.
Black Shadow warned that if the money is not sent within 24 hours of 9 AM on Thursday morning, the ransom demand will rise to 100 bitcoin ($1,922,220). If another 24 hours pass, the demand will rise to 200 bitcoin ($3,847,680). "After that we will sell the data to the others," warned the hackers, adding that they will leak some more data at the end of every 24 hours.
Shortly after the message was published, the group published more files, including faxes and ID cards.
The National Cyber Directorate and Capital Market Authority said on Tuesday that it was working with Shirbit to investigate the suspected attack and that an initial probe found that insurance details were also leaked.
Although the National Cyber Directorate only announced the attack on Tuesday morning, Black Shadow posted the first leaked documents at around 9 PM on a Telegram channel on Monday evening.
Shirbit reportedly has many government employees among its clients, including the president of the Tel Aviv District Court, Gilad Noitel.
In a Telegram message to KAN, the group stated that they had other targets that they would disclose later and that they conducted the attack "for money," without further clarification.
“The Shirbit insurance company places the safety and service of its customers at the top of its priorities and is ranked year after year among the top insurance companies in Israel in its fields of activity,” company CEO Zvi Leibushor said in response to the incident.
“Shirbit has invested millions of shekels in securing databases and protecting against cyber attacks and meets all the stringent regulatory requirements in this area.”
Leibushor added that Shirbit is investing all resources and efforts needed for an “effective, safe and rapid solution to the cyber attack, whose real goal is to try to harm the Israeli economy.”
The attack comes amid a spike in ransomware attacks against insurance companies, with dozens of insurance companies in the US reporting ransomware attacks in just the past week, according to the ransomware removal and cyber security service MonsterCloud.
The attackers in the US have made ransom demands between 100,000 to millions of USD. 
"Based on the recent attacks here in the US, the attacks are money driven, and even if the victim has a backup, the attacker will blackmail the victim for the ransom to prevent data leak which is huge when it comes to insurance companies. This is a new trend in the US. This type of attack is caused due to a lack of cyber security knowledge," said MonsterCloud CEO Zohar Pinhasi, to The Jerusalem Post, warning that "it seems the company has a long and turbulent road ahead."
The CEO added that it is unclear whether the same group is behind the attacks in the US, explaining that hacker groups tend to change their names often in order to protect themselves.


Tags cyber security israel cyber security insurance hack hacker Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by