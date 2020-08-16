Shocking video shows Border Police beating Palestinians

A new video has surfaced showing Israel Border Police systematically beating and kicking Palestinians who were detained for crossing into Israeli territory from the West Bank. According to N12, an indictment was filed last Thursday against five Border Police officers involved in the beatings and assaults, in addition to humiliating language directed towards the Palestinian detainees. The footage from the beatings was released on Sunday night. The Border Police also aimed their weapons at the Palestinian detainees. "Why did you come here?" one the of the Border Police officers can be heard saying in the video, while others show the officers frequently kicking the Palestinian detainees. In one instance, an officer can be seen beating a detainee with a rod and laughing, even forcing them to undress and return half-naked to the West Bank.Last Thursday, IDF prosecutors filed indictments with the Border Police that included 14 serious counts, among them assault and armed robbery. Border Police responded to the arrests, saying "We take seriously the wrongful and unusual acts for which the officers were charged. These acts are in complete contradiction of the values of the corps."