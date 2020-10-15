The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Should Gantz’s threat to go to elections be believed?

He earned the moniker by threatening repeatedly to quit Netanyahu’s government and support initiating an early election before backing down.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 22:28
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s associates have given Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz the unflattering nickname “Bluffing Benny.”
He earned the moniker by repeatedly threatening to quit Netanyahu’s government and support initiating an early election before backing down.
Now Gantz has intensified his threats, telling media that if a state budget for 2021 is not submitted in two weeks, Blue and White MKs will support initiating an election. He said he might back a probe of Netanyahu’s role in the controversial Submarine Affair. He even suggested he would prefer Yamina leader Naftali Bennett as prime minister over Netanyahu.
Such threats sound serious because the election could be initiated when Netanyahu is at a weak point in handling the coronavirus crisis. According to a poll taken for Maariv, 54% of the public and 28% of Likud voters want him to leave politics.
If polls in the US are proven correct, the day the election is initiated - if Gantz decides to dismantle the government after seeing that not budget is being prepared - could be a day after Netanyahu’s close ally, US President Donald Trump, loses the presidency, which could weaken Netanyahu further. The Israeli election could take place at the beginning of February, days after Netanyahu’s trial intensifies, forcing him to come to court instead of going on the campaign trail.
But in the Likud, they are so convinced that Gantz is bluffing again that Finance Minister Israel Katz went on three channels simultaneously Thursday night to announce that the 2021 budget cannot be ready by December, and Gantz would not get his way.
“Out of deep concern over their crashing poll numbers and amid internal discord, it’s clear Blue and White is engaging in a strategy of resistance from within the government to try to get back the votes they lost to Yesh Atid,” a source close to Netanyahu said. “This is a fruitless strategy that will only further turn off the public at a time when unity is critical in the fight against corona.”
Sources close to Gantz said it is time for the Likud to start taking him seriously. Unlike when he threatened Netanyahu before, this time, Gantz is so sick of the way the prime minister is treating him that he is eager to bring him down, they said.
Gantz has crossed the Rubicon, and he is ready to join his former allies Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon in the “anyone but Bibi” camp, they said.
But he is still giving Netanyahu one more chance to do what Gantz does not believe the prime minister will do: finally facilitate a functioning government that can properly serve the people.
“The government has not been allowed to function,” a source close to Gantz lamented. “There is no budget, no real cabinet meetings, no ministerial committee on legislation. If we go to elections, it would be Bibi’s fault, not ours. But if a budget passes, there is no more exit date for Netanyahu to initiate an election, and we can finally start to govern.”
Who should be believed? Recent history would indicate that neither side has been particularly adept at keeping its campaign promises, so trusting either of them would be a gamble.
Within two weeks it will be clear who played the stronger hand and who folded under pressure.


Tags Benny Gantz Elections Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by