The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Six Israeli university programs in top 100 worldwide

The annual survey by QS Quacquarelli Symonds ranked 13,883 academic programs by subject at 1440 universities in 85 locations around the world.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 3, 2021 18:00
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (photo credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
Israeli universities are among the world’s best for the study of theology, mathematics and biological sciences, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject released Wednesday.
Six Israeli programs ranked in the top 100 in their fields, out of 92 programs surveyed in Israel’s seven universities.
The annual survey by QS Quacquarelli Symonds ranked 13,883 academic programs by subject at 1,440 universities in 85 locations around the world. In last year’s survey, seven programs ranked in the top 100, out of 86 programs surveyed.
“Universities around the world have been working very hard during the past year to improve their programs, so a decline in rankings wouldn’t mean that one program’s academic level had gone down, just that there is greater competition in the global rankings for institutions that are already doing well,” said Ben Sowter, senior vice president of professional services at QS. “Israel continues to be competitive on a global scale, and more innovative than most rival countries.”
Sowter added that he expects that Israel’s successes in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, and its universities’ roles in medical research surrounding the crisis, will probably prove to be an asset that will help strengthen the country’s related academic programs in the coming years.
Israel’s top-ranking program is the Hebrew University’s theology, divinity & religious studies track, which ranked 13th in the world. Tel Aviv University’s theology program also placed well, ranking 32nd in the world.
In the mathematics category, all seven universities ranked in the top 500, led by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology at No. 66, Tel Aviv University at No. 106, and Hebrew University at No. 114.
For the biological sciences ranking, six Israeli universities are featured in the top 600, with Weizmann Institute ranking highest in the country at No. 75.
Other programs cracking the top 100 in their fields were Tel Aviv University’s archaeology program and Hebrew University’s philosophy track. The Technion’s computer science came in close, at 103.
Six universities ranked for medicine, although none made the top 200 in the world this year. Weizmann Institute of Science’s medical program made the list for the first time this year, in the top 300.
“It is no secret that Israel is one of the world’s foremost hubs of technological innovation, with only South Korea and Japan producing more patented innovations per million inhabitants,” Sowter said in a statement. “At the heart of this ability to remain at the frontiers of technological progress are its universities, which conduct the cutting-edge research that is a necessary precondition of those innovations.
“This research excellence is reflected in our rankings, which measure both the productivity of each university’s research faculty, and the global impact of their academic papers.
“Hosting institutions like the Weizmann Institute of Science – whose recent contributions to global biological knowledge include mapping the stress axis in unprecedented detail and providing new insights into salmonella infection – offers a strong incentive for academic talent and innovative companies to work in, and with, Israel.”
QS uses four key metrics to compile the rankings, evaluating programs according to academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and the h-index – a tool to measure the productivity of an institution’s research facility. The precise weighting of each metric varies by subject to reflect differing publication cultures across disciplines, the organization said.


Tags Hebrew University Tel Aviv university technion weizmann institute
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by