Seven Israelis drown in 24 hours during World Drowning Prevention Day

As the world commemorated the UN-designated International Drowning Prevention Day, Israel saw an increase in drowning deaths, with seven citizens losing their lives around the country within fewer than 24 hours.

According to data published by Magen David Adom, since the swimming season began in late March, 22 Israelis — 12 of whom were children — have drowned to death on Israel's beaches, pools, waterways and reservoirs.

In addition, MDA data showed 133 people required medical attention as a result of drowning, with the latest case occurring on Sunday, when a 4-year-old girl nearly drowned to death in a private pool in the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council. She is currently in serious-but-stable condition, after MDA teams successfully returned her pulse using CPR.

A few hours prior to that, a 2-year-old toddler was less fortunate after drowning to death at an undeclared beach near Hadera.

The first drowning incident of the 6 happened on Saturday night, when a 42-year-old man drowned to death on the undeclared Ein Zvi beach, near Zichron Ya'acov.

Less than an hour later, a 20-year-old man drowned on Princess Beach in Eilat. Later, the deaths of a 50-year-old man and his ten-year-old son who drowned on the Palm Beach in Acre were also determined.

Orly Silvinger, director of B'Terem, an organization that promotes children's safety, released a statement calling on the public to make every effort to prevent the next catastrophe.

"Tragically, two children drowned on the shores of Israel today. They join another ten children who drowned just this year and more children who drowned and were treated in hospitals," she said.

"Drowning is the second most common cause of death from child accidents, and it occurs in silence," she added, explaining that "A drowning child does not shout and does not cry for help."

"Especially these days, in the midst of summer vacation, it is important to remember that the sea is deceptive and has hidden currents, pits and whirlpools that are dangerous even for experienced swimmers, and even more so for children," Silvinger said.

She urged parents to not allow themselves to be complacent about the issue.

"Do not enter the sea without active rescue services present," she warned. "In a water environment, an adult must be assigned a duty at all times to look after the children from a short distance and without distraction."

"It is our responsibility to do everything possible to ensure that summer vacation ends without another unnecessary disaster," Silvinger concluded.