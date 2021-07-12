Six Palestinian rioters injured in clashes with Border Police in Jenin

During the clashes, the officers' vehicles came under heavy fire, with one of the vehicles getting stuck in the area. Additional forces helped rescue the trapped officers while under fire. No injuries were reported among the Israeli forces. The Border Police entered the city to arrest five Palestinians on suspicion of conducting terrorist activities. As the forces prepared to leave the city, Palestinian rioters opened fire towards the Israeli forces and threw a large number of explosive charges towards them, according to a statement by Border Police. The officers returned fire, hitting six suspects.During the clashes, the officers' vehicles came under heavy fire, with one of the vehicles getting stuck in the area. Additional forces helped rescue the trapped officers while under fire. No injuries were reported among the Israeli forces.

"The undercover unit of the Border Police and the Border Police battalions in Judea and Samaria will continue to act resolutely and professionally against any terrorist activity that endangers the lives of the fighters and the public, while being prepared for any scenario at any time and place," said the Border Police in a statement. Four vehicles belonging to the Palestinian Civil Defense and an electrical transformer were damaged during the clashes, according to Palestinian reports.

Armed clashes between Palestinian residents and Israeli security forces have become a regular occurrence in Jenin, according to Palestinian media.

In June, two members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence and one Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist were shot and killed by Israeli security forces in Jenin, according to Palestinian reports.

The two military intelligence members, Adham Yasser Eleiwi and Tayseer Ayasa, were killed in a firefight with Israeli security forces after the Israeli troops entered the city to arrest terror suspects. Muhammad Samer Al-Bazour, another member of the PA intelligence services, was reportedly critically wounded in the firefight as well.

The Israeli forces reportedly entered Jenin to arrest Jamil al-Amouri and Wissam Abu Zaid, members of PIJ’s al-Quds Brigades. The two were reportedly detained, and al-Amouri reportedly died due to injuries sustained in the firefight.

At the time, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the incident, calling it a “dangerous Israeli escalation” and warning of “repercussions,” according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

