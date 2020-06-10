Social distancing, isolation linked to psychiatric disorders in seniors

Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic may be "seriously detrimental" for more senior adults, according to a study conducted by researchers at Bar-Ilan University and Haifa University.The study, published in the American Journal of Geriatic Psychiatry, linked social distancing and isolation with elevated anxiety, depression and even trauma among older adults. More notably, those who experienced more severe psychological effects as a result of social distancing were those who "felt subjectively older than their chronological age" - meaning those on the more junior side who were clumped in with seniors who were deemed "at risk.""The way older adults perceive old age and their own aging may be more important to their coping and wellbeing than their chronological age," said the study authors.The researchers assert that the findings could help identify seniors suffering from psychiatric symptoms directly correlated to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and guide the "development of suitable interventions" directed at lowering the "perception of age to mitigate the negative impact of such loneliness.""Shrira, a clinical psychologist by training, recommends providing ongoing assistance and communication while adhering to relevant health guidelines. Regular conversations with family members, volunteers and even strangers can prevent the onset of deeper loneliness and the sense that no one is willing to hear their pain," the universities said in a press release. "Allowing them to share their experience and wisdom helps them feel more valuable. For those coping with feelings of boredom and emptiness during isolation, Shrira suggests that reading, listening to music, solving puzzles, cooking and baking, physical exercise (even the most minimal) and other leisure activities can refresh the normal, monotonous routine."