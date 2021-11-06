The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Soldier awarded certificate for promoting unit, IDF on TikTok

A Military Policewoman received a certificate on Tuesday for promoting Israel on her TikTok account, which had amassed 1.7 million followers, more than the IDF spokesperson or the prime minister.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 11:00
THESE SOLDIERS are being trained to become Military Police correction officers. (photo credit: IDF)
THESE SOLDIERS are being trained to become Military Police correction officers.
(photo credit: IDF)
St.-Sgt. Yael Deri, a Military Police officer, received a unique certificate of appreciation on Tuesday for promoting Israel and the IDF to over 1.7 million followers on the popular video-sharing social media platform TikTok, Kan reported.
Deri, who is nearing her release from the IDF, uploaded many videos throughout her military service. Some of them depicted her day-to-day training and tasks, while others showed her answering followers' questions, usually those based on strong anti-Israel sentiment.
In one video, Deri is seen dancing with fellow soldiers while a sentence appears, "Questions we get when people hear that we are in the Israeli army."
The first question is "How many children did you kill today?" An answer then appears, "0, We are actually saving them."
A different video begins with the heading, "Things people tell us when they hear that we are in the ISRAEL army." These include "My grandmother is older than your country," to which Deri answers, "But still... we have a country,"; "Israel brings models in uniform, you are not real soldiers," which she answers with "We? Models? Nahhhh"; "What is it like to live in a stolen country?" - "I don't know' you tell me"; "Are you forced to be in the army?" - "No, we are defending our country," and more.
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Deri was awarded the certificate by OC Military Police Brig.-Gen. Avichai Mibar, in what was the first of its kind in the IDF.
"I think that you did a great service to the [Military Police] corps and this is an opportunity to thank you for this," Mibar said. 
The certificate noted Deri's contribution to "the strengthening and improvement of the reputation of the Military Police corps."


