Soldier awarded certificate for promoting unit, IDF on TikTok

St.-Sgt. Yael Deri, a Military Police officer, received a unique certificate of appreciation on Tuesday for promoting Israel and the IDF to over 1.7 million followers on the popular video-sharing social media platform TikTok, Kan reported.

Deri, who is nearing her release from the IDF, uploaded many videos throughout her military service. Some of them depicted her day-to-day training and tasks, while others showed her answering followers' questions, usually those based on strong anti-Israel sentiment.

In one video, Deri is seen dancing with fellow soldiers while a sentence appears, "Questions we get when people hear that we are in the Israeli army."

The first question is "How many children did you kill today?" An answer then appears, "0, We are actually saving them."

A different video begins with the heading, "Things people tell us when they hear that we are in the ISRAEL army." These include "My grandmother is older than your country," to which Deri answers, "But still... we have a country,"; "Israel brings models in uniform, you are not real soldiers," which she answers with "We? Models? Nahhhh"; "What is it like to live in a stolen country?" - "I don't know' you tell me"; "Are you forced to be in the army?" - "No, we are defending our country," and more.

Deri was awarded the certificate by OC Military Police Brig.-Gen. Avichai Mibar, in what was the first of its kind in the IDF.

"I think that you did a great service to the [Military Police] corps and this is an opportunity to thank you for this," Mibar said.