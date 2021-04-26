The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Soroka hospital closes coronavirus ICU after over a year

Some 185 coronavirus patients were treated in the ICU at Soroka during the outbreak, with 171 patients on ventilators.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 11:21
STAYING CORONA-SAFE at Soroka (photo credit: RACHEL DAVID/SOROKA)
STAYING CORONA-SAFE at Soroka
(photo credit: RACHEL DAVID/SOROKA)
Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba closed its coronavirus intensive care unit on Monday after a year and a month of treating severe coronavirus cases, the hospital announced.
Some 185 coronavirus patients were treated in the ICU during the outbreak, with 171 patients on ventilators.
"I thank each and every one of the employees of the coronavirus intensive care unit for standing firm in the face of such a complex challenge and for such a long period, for the sense of security they provided, for the significant work, for the professionalism, for the humanity, for the compassion and for the saving of lives," said Dr. Shlomi Kodesh, director of Soroka.
"This work was done continuously by the teams since the outbreak of the pandemic, with the great uncertainty that accompanied the onset of the pandemic, with the changes in the way patients are treated, under complex protection and with remote monitoring, with the close support given daily to patients' families, and with difficult personal and team coping," added Kodesh.
After an intense cleaning, the ICU returned to service as a regular ICU. Coronavirus patients will now be treated in isolation rooms. As of Monday morning, six coronavirus patients were hospitalized at Soroka. 
The announcement comes after Hadassah-University Medical Center closed its last coronavirus ward last week. The hospital saw more coronavirus patients throughout the pandemic than any other Israeli medical center. 


Tags Soroka Medical Center Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
