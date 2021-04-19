Hadassah-University Medical Center closes its last COVID ward

There are only only six COVID patients left in the hospital.

Hadassah saw more coronavirus patients throughout the pandemic than any other Israeli hospital. The facility is situated in the heart of Jerusalem, surrounded by large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab communities.

The hospital admitted 4,500 patients last year, 10% who were admitted to the intensive care unit. There were days when the hospital managed 150 COVID-19 patients at once.

On Monday morning, the Health Ministry reported only 82 new cases.

Some 196 people remain in serious condition countrywide.

