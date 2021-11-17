The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
SPCA Israel seeks funds to replace X-Ray machine in 24/7 vet clinic

The X-Ray machine has broken down after being in use for 23 years. A replacement costs around NIS 110,000.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 04:25
A cat is seen being treated at the clinic of SPCA Israel. (photo credit: Chaim Schwartzenberg)
A cat is seen being treated at the clinic of SPCA Israel.
(photo credit: Chaim Schwartzenberg)
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Israel is raising money for a new X-Ray machine for their veterinary clinic after their previous one broke down.
The clinic, which operates seven days a week and serves pets throughout the Tel Aviv area as well as helping thousands of abandoned animals throughout Israel, cannot properly function without the use of an X-Ray. It has used the same machine for the past 23 years.
Now, SPCA Israel is in need of more funds to purchase a replacement, which will cost around NIS 110,000.
The organization has opened up a donations page online and has so far raised around 34% of their goal at the time of writing.
"The clinic was established thanks to generous donors who wanted to establish a clinic to provide medical care to abandoned animals," SPCA Israel chair Hilma Smushkovitz said in a statement.
A dog is seen being treated at the clinic of SPCA Israel. (credit: Chaim Schwartzenberg)
"We hope to be able to operate the clinic 24/7 soon. We want to be able to provide medical assistance to animals around the clock."
Treating abandoned animals is an important service, with Israel having a large stray dog population and an incredibly large stray cat population.
The organization was established in 1927 and is among the largest animal welfare groups in Israel. Its center provides around-the-clock medical care for animals and subsidizes spaying and neutering cats and dogs.


