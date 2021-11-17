SPCA Israel seeks funds to replace X-Ray machine in 24/7 vet clinic

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Israel is raising money for a new X-Ray machine for their veterinary clinic after their previous one broke down.

The clinic, which operates seven days a week and serves pets throughout the Tel Aviv area as well as helping thousands of abandoned animals throughout Israel, cannot properly function without the use of an X-Ray. It has used the same machine for the past 23 years.

Now, SPCA Israel is in need of more funds to purchase a replacement, which will cost around NIS 110,000.

The organization has opened up a donations page online and has so far raised around 34% of their goal at the time of writing.

"The clinic was established thanks to generous donors who wanted to establish a clinic to provide medical care to abandoned animals," SPCA Israel chair Hilma Smushkovitz said in a statement.

A dog is seen being treated at the clinic of SPCA Israel. (credit: Chaim Schwartzenberg)

"We hope to be able to operate the clinic 24/7 soon. We want to be able to provide medical assistance to animals around the clock."

Treating abandoned animals is an important service, with Israel having a large stray dog population and an incredibly large stray cat population.