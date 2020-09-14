The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Special-needs families fear new lockdown

People with special needs who live in group homes could not understand why they were cut off from their families for weeks on end.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 17:44
A gardener with special needs prepares flowers for planting at the Rhoda Fischer Memorial Garden at ALEH Negev-Nahalat Eran on July 5, 2020. (photo credit: COURTESY OF ALEH)
A gardener with special needs prepares flowers for planting at the Rhoda Fischer Memorial Garden at ALEH Negev-Nahalat Eran on July 5, 2020.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF ALEH)
Parents of those with special needs reacted with fear and anger to the news of the upcoming lockdown that was announced on Sunday, because they remember all too well what happened during the previous lockdown, in which those with special needs living in group homes were prevented from leaving and seeing their families for six weeks.
People with special needs, particularly those with autism or intellectual disabilities, who live in group homes could not understand why they were cut off from their families for weeks on end and, in most cases, not allowed to go to work or day programs. Many parents felt the conditions forced on their children during that lockdown were an inhumane experience that could have been avoided, particularly since many of those with special needs are healthy young adults with no underlying medical conditions that would make them vulnerable to the coronavirus.  Now, these families are facing the grim reality that it may happen again.
Opposition leader and Yesh Atid Party chairman Yair Lapid, the father of an adult daughter with autism, said, “The mistake of the previous closure that caused mental and functional damage to people with autism who did not see their parents for weeks must not be repeated.” His spokesperson said Lapid was asking  Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli to make sure that parents would be allowed to see their autistic children during the lockdown that starts on Friday.
Hannah Kim, a journalist who is the mother of a son with autism, spoke for many outraged and anxious parents when she tweeted on Sunday, “There is no way that the airport will be open but those in group homes and dormitories for people with special needs will be locked up. Won’t happen.”
While an exception has been made for special education, which will go on as usual, no such provision has been made for people with special needs over 21 who have “aged out” of the education system. The Health Ministry and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry had no comment when asked about specific plans for special-needs adults during the upcoming lockdown.
In a post circulated among special-needs parents on Facebook over the last few days, three mothers — Orit Reznick, Tali Nuriel and Amira Morag —  voiced their frustration over the situation, writing, “Stop treating our children as if they were 90-year-olds!” and decrying the fact that divorced parents are allowed to bring their children back and forth between their households even during lockdown, but special-needs adults are kept isolated and prevented from seeing their families.
A lockdown puts the staff of group homes and the organizations that run them under unusual pressure. Typically, in a group home, all the residents go out to work every weekday, returning only in the afternoons, so there is no staff on duty from 8 a.m. until some time in the afternoon. But during the previous lockdown, the residents were not allowed to go to work, so those in charge of group homes had to struggle to find staff who could work these extra hours and to find a way to pay them, since these extra hours were not in the organizations’ budgets.
While many parents of mainstream children bemoaned the difficulty of keeping their offspring busy in the last lockdown, staff members at group homes had to cope with supervising six or more special-needs residents, many of whom were heartbroken and agitated because they could not see their families for reasons that they could not understand. Many residents simply ended up sitting in their rooms all day with little human contact for over a month. And since many of these residents go home for weekends and holidays, extra staff had to be hired for these times as well and will have to be hired again for the next lockdown — in just three days.
Said Clara Feldman, the CEO of SHEKEL, an organization that provides community services, including housing, for people with special needs, said, "In the last lockdown, government regulations were insensitive to the special needs of people with disabilities and this population were obligated to observe more extreme precautionary measures than the rest of the population, often causing unnecessary distress. SHEKEL is now gearing up for the upcoming lockdown where once again residents of our ‘living in the community’ apartments will be restricted to their home apartments and SHEKEL will be employing round-the-clock staff at great expense. As in the previous lockdown, SHEKEL will do everything in its power to reduce stress and envelope residents in caring, stimulating and empowering experiences.” She added that SHEKEL’s culture and leisure department had developed games and activities specially designed for people on lockdown.
Feldman brought up another issue related to people with special needs during the coronavirus that has received scant attention, which is that the special-needs organizations  have to provide care when their residents are diagnosed with the coronavirus or have to go into quarantine.
"On a daily level, the immense costs of providing protective and medical corona-related equipment, additional staff needed in order to conform with ministry of health regulations, and additional apartment space for frequent cases of quarantine, are not sufficiently budgeted by the government and organizations are literally collapsing under the financial strain,” said Feldman. People with special needs require care and cannot simply be put into a government-run coronavirus hotel, she noted.
Said one mother, “Nobody seems to realize that kids with special needs grow up and still have special needs.”


Tags special needs disability autism Coronavirus lockdown
