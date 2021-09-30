The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Special needs toddler forgotten in kindergarten transport for 8 hours

A 2-year-old was forgotten in a kindergarten transport that was installed with a system to prevent such an incident - the driver was notified and didn't look into it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 19:32
Shabus transportation (photo credit: SARAH LEVI)
Shabus transportation
(photo credit: SARAH LEVI)
A 2-year-old special needs boy was forgotten in the organized transport that takes him to kindergarten for eight hours on Wednesday, N12 reported.
The children in Eddy Shor kindergarten suffer from developmental issues, and they arrive at the kindergarten in an organized transport with the assistance of a chaperone.
On Wednesday, Nehorai was forgotten in the back of the car and was left there for eight hours until four in the afternoon.
The car is reportedly installed with a system to prevent forgetting children in it, but when the driver received a notification warning him that a child was forgotten in the car, he turned it off without checking.
"I fainted when I heard," Nehorai's mother Bat-El told N12.
Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)
A reform making systems that prevent forgetting children in the car mandatory was supposed to begin in August, but it was delayed until June 2022.
In a recording of the conversation between Bat-El and the kindergarten staff, Bat-El can be heard asking how this happened. 
"I take responsibility, and I apologize," replied the teacher. "Luckily, he was in a shaded car. He looks and feels fine. He's alive and breathing. I gave him water to drink. The driver said the door was slightly open - you have nothing to worry about."
"They didn't even call an ambulance," Bat-El told N12. "When I got there to pick him up, I saw him pale and naked, and I'm the one who called the ambulance and police. I cannot believe this happened, and I just want to wake up from this nightmare. The driver cannot work anymore - he works with children. And the kindergarten teacher isn't giving me answers either. They both keep throwing the responsibility on each other."
She added that when she got angry with the kindergarten teacher for not calling an ambulance, the teacher said: "It's 16:05, it isn't my job to be with him anymore."
Bat-El is a kindergarten teacher herself. "If something were to happen to one of my pupils, I would never forgive myself," she said to N12. "I haven't been sleeping since the incident, I've been stuck at his bedside."
Hundreds of children have been forgotten in the car in the past decade, and almost 40 of them have died as a result.
The Jerusalem Municipality addressed the incident: "On Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that a special needs child was apparently forgotten in the car. The child is fine, and the parents were notified immediately about the incident. The moment he was found safe and sound by the kindergarten staff, he was taken home. 
"The municipality ordered an ambulance to take the child for a medical check-up at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Mount Scopus. He was checked and found to be healthy. The education administration is in constant contact with the family. The municipality filed a complaint with Israel Police, who began an investigation. At the same time, the municipality director-general, Itzik Larry, ordered the immediate creation of an assessment team from the administration."


Tags special needs drivers car
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

At UNGA, Bennett gave a domestic speech to an international audience - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by