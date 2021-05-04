The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Species of animal able to regenerate organs fully following dissection

The Polycarpa mytiligera species of ascidian themselves are commonly found in the coral reefs of Eilat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2021 11:28
The Polycarpa mytiligera species of ascidian themselves are commonly found in the coral reefs of Eilat. (photo credit: TAL GORDON/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
The Polycarpa mytiligera species of ascidian themselves are commonly found in the coral reefs of Eilat.
(photo credit: TAL GORDON/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
An animal in the Red Sea has been discovered to be able to regenerate all of its organs even after being dissected into three parts, Tel Aviv University (TAU) announced in a statement.
“Since the dawn of humanity, humans have been fascinated by the ability to regenerate damaged or missing organs," said Prof. Noa Shenkar, one of the lead researchers. "Regeneration is a wonderful ability that we have, to a very limited extent, and we would like to understand how it works in order to try and apply it within our own bodies. Anyone snorkeling in the Red Sea can find this intriguing ascidian, who may be able to help us comprehend processes of tissue renewal that can help the human race.”
Researchers found an ascidian from the species Polycarpa mytiligera, a marine animal commonly seen in the Gulf of Eilat, that possesses the capabilities to regain function to "its missing body systems within a short period of time."
“It is an astounding discovery, as this is an animal that belongs to the Phylum Chordata - animals with a dorsal cord - which also includes us humans,” said Shenkar. “The ability to regenerate organs is common in the animal kingdom, and even among chordates you can find animals that regenerate organs, like the gecko who is able to grow a new tail."
"But not entire body systems," Shenkar added. "Here we found a chordate that can regenerate all of its organs even if it is separated into three pieces, with each piece knowing exactly how to regain functioning of all its missing body systems within a short period of time.”
Ascidians, of which hundreds of species exist, are found in oceans and seas across the world. The species is often known to camouflage themselves as lumps on rocks, and are therefore hard to spot and discern from the innanimate objects they latch on to.
The Polycarpa mytiligera species of ascidian themselves are commonly found in the coral reefs of Eilat.
“By all accounts, the ascidian is a simple organism, with two openings in its body: an entry and an exit,” said Tal Gordon, one of the study leaders whose doctoral dissertation included this new research. “Inside the body there is a central organ that resembles a pasta strainer.
"The ascidian sucks in water through the body’s entry point, the strainer filters the food particles that remain in the body, and the clean water exits through the exit point. Among invertebrates, they are considered to be the closest to humans from an evolutionary point of view.”
Ascidians are generally known for their regenerative abilities, but it is typically associated with asexual reproduction capabilities. There has never been such a high regenerative capacity found in a chordate animal that reproduces only by sexual reproduction, until now.
“There are species of ascidians that perform simple regeneration in order to reproduce," Gordon said. “These are species with a colonial lifestyle, with many identical individuals connected to one another.
"They replicate themselves in order to grow. In contrast, the ascidian from Eilat, Polycarpa mytiligera, is an organism with a solitary lifestyle, without the capacity for asexual reproduction, similar to humans," Gordon added. "In previous studies we showed that this species is able to regenerate its digestive system and its points of entrance and exit within a few days."
"But then we wanted to see if it is capable of renewing all of its body systems. We took a few individual ascidians from Eilat and dissected them into two parts, which were able to replenish the removed sections without any problem," Gordon continued. "In a subsequent experiment, we dissected several dozen ascidians into three fragments, leaving a part of the body without a nerve center, heart, and part of the digestive system.
"And contrary to our expectations, not only did each part survive the dissection on its own, all the organs were regenerated in each of the three sections," he concluded." Instead of one ascidian, there were now three. This is very astonishing. Never before has such regenerative capacity been discovered among a solitary species that reproduces sexually, anywhere in the world.”
Their findings were published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags Eilat science red sea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, violence, Israel needs a government now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by