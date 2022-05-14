European Water Polo Championship 2024 to be held in Israel

The 2024 European Water Polo Championship will be held in Israel for the first time ever, the European Swimming League (LEN) European Aquatics announced on Friday afternoon.

"LEN - European Aquatics announces the next [two] locations for the European Water Polo Championships," the announcement, shared via Twitter, said. "Tel Aviv (ISR) in 2024, and Belgrade (SRB) in 2026."

This will be the first time Israel had ever hosted the European Water Polo Championship. However, it did host age-group European competitions before, as well as the European Short-Course Swimming Championships, which were held in Netanya in 2015.

A local multisport arena in Tel Aviv will be turned into a massive water polo venue with a seating capacity of 10,000 for the big event.

Both Israel's men's and women's teams qualified for the big stage for the first time in the state's history and will be playing in the upcoming 2022 championships.

For Olympic sports purposes, Israel is grouped with Europe under LEN, making it a viable candidate for hosting the competition.

As Israel's hosting opportunity was announced, so was that of Belgrade, which will be hosting the competition two years later in 2026.