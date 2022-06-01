The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

MK Litzman officially quits Knesset

Litzman was indicted for breach of public trust in January, after he cut a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in which he will be convicted in the Malka Leifer case.

By GIL HOFFMAN, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 14:26

Updated: JUNE 1, 2022 14:54
Construction and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman votes in Israel's March 23, 2021 election. (photo credit: YONATAN ZINDEL/FLASH 90)
Construction and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman votes in Israel's March 23, 2021 election.
(photo credit: YONATAN ZINDEL/FLASH 90)

UTJ Ya'acov Litzman handed his resignation letter to Knesset speaker Mickey Levy on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement he reached in the Malka Leifer case.

"I conclude with great satisfaction many years of activity in the Knesset, out of gratitude to the Creator who gave me the privilege to serve the public with dedication and loyalty, out of aspiration and duty to sanctify the name of God and safeguard the things that are holy for Israel," Litzman said.

He then wished his successor, Rabbi Yaakov Tessler, good luck. 

Litzman was indicted for breach of public trust in January, after he cut a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in which he will be convicted in the Malka Leifer case. Other charges against him will be dropped, and he will pay a few thousand NIS fine as a symbolic fee.

Malka Leifer (credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)Malka Leifer (credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Malka Leifer

Leifer faced 74 separate charges of child sexual abuse in Australia. Litzman allegedly prolonged the delay in the extradition, but she was eventually deported last January to Melbourne.



Tags Knesset Ya'acov Litzman Malka Leifer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by