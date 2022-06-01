MK Litzman officially quits Knesset

UTJ Ya'acov Litzman handed his resignation letter to Knesset speaker Mickey Levy on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement he reached in the Malka Leifer case.

"I conclude with great satisfaction many years of activity in the Knesset, out of gratitude to the Creator who gave me the privilege to serve the public with dedication and loyalty, out of aspiration and duty to sanctify the name of God and safeguard the things that are holy for Israel," Litzman said.

He then wished his successor, Rabbi Yaakov Tessler, good luck.

Litzman was indicted for breach of public trust in January, after he cut a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in which he will be convicted in the Malka Leifer case. Other charges against him will be dropped, and he will pay a few thousand NIS fine as a symbolic fee.

Malka Leifer (credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Leifer faced 74 separate charges of child sexual abuse in Australia. Litzman allegedly prolonged the delay in the extradition, but she was eventually deported last January to Melbourne.