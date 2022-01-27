Litzman cuts plea deal with A-G over Malka Leifer case

Former minister and current UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman on Thursday cut a plea deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in which he will be convicted of breach of public trust in the Malka Leifer Affair, but other charges against him will be dropped and he will receive only a NIS 3,000 symbolic fine.

In parallel to the deal and the negotiations, Litzman announced last month that he would not run for the Knesset again due to his age. Litzman is 73, though there are Knesset members far older than him and there have been suspicions that he would reduce his future involvement as a public official as part of a deal just as Shas party leader Arye Deri recently resigned from the Knesset as part of a plea bargain.

In May 2021, Mandelblit announced that he would likely indict Litzman.

However, Mandelblit retires on February 1 and has been reaching a number of deals to "clear his desk" in the lead up to that date.

Deri himself confessed in court to similar light charges and with a light sentence on Tuesday.

Shas head Arye Deri in court, January 25, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Litzman had been suspected of having used his influence, when he was health minister, to prioritize the interests of private individuals over the needs of the general public. He served as health minister from 2015-17 and from 2019-20.

He allegedly prolonged the delay in the extradition to Australia of accused pedophile Malka Leifer and was said to have tried to prevent the closure of a food establishment that he visited.

He is suspected of pressuring the Jerusalem district psychiatrist at the time into falsely stating that Leifer was mentally unfit to be extradited to Australia to stand trial. She was eventually deported in January 2021 to Melbourne, where she faces 74 separate charges of child sexual abuse.

In the second case, which it appears will be closed as part of the plea deal, Litzman had been suspected of helping the food establishment Beit Israel to remain in operation despite a Health Ministry order that it should close.

A bribery charge originally included in the indictment had already been dropped in May 2021.

“In these two cases, Litzman took advantage of his political and ministerial power to advance the interests of private individuals,” Mandelblit said in the May 2021 statement.

Litzman’s office responded in May 2021 that it “believed fully that he is innocent and welcomed the decision to drop the bribery charge.”

“Litzman’s door is always open, and he will continue to serve as a trusted servant to Israeli citizens,” it said.