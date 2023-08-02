David Inter Continental Tel Aviv Hotel is proud to announce its formal partnership with the esteemed Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Team.

The hotel will serve as the official host for the team throughout the upcoming season.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Team will reside at the Inter Continental David Tel Aviv before all their home games, which will be taking place at the nearby Bloomfield Stadium.

Mr. Franco Vella, the newly appointed GM of the hotel, had the honor of meeting the esteemed coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Team, Mr. Robbie Keane.

Mr. Vella took this opportunity to extend his best wishes and good luck to Mr. Keane in his new role as coach and for the upcoming season.