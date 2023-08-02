The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The David Intercontinental Tel Aviv Hotel is an official hotel of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team

By DAN LEV
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 11:46
(photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)

David Inter Continental Tel Aviv Hotel is proud to announce its formal partnership with the esteemed Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Team.

The hotel will serve as the official host for the team throughout the upcoming season.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Team will reside at the Inter Continental David Tel Aviv before all their home games, which will be taking place at the nearby Bloomfield Stadium.

Mr. Franco Vella, the newly appointed GM of the hotel, had the honor of meeting the esteemed coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Team, Mr. Robbie Keane.

Mr. Vella took this opportunity to extend his best wishes and good luck to Mr. Keane in his new role as coach and for the upcoming season.



