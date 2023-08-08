The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Blue-and-white beats Spain, duel with Germans on tap

The Israel National Team in tackle football has won an astonishing victory against Spain, now Germany stands before them.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 22:27
ISRAEL RECEIVER Nabiel Ben Shalom (left) dives for a ball during the blue-and-white’s 30-23 victory over Spain (photo credit: RACHEL WOLF)
ISRAEL RECEIVER Nabiel Ben Shalom (left) dives for a ball during the blue-and-white’s 30-23 victory over Spain
(photo credit: RACHEL WOLF)

The Israel National Team in tackle football beat Spain 30-23 this week in Jerusalem to advance to a showdown against Germany for promotion to Group A in European play.

In a high-octane affair viewed by over 1,000 fans at the Kraft Family Sports Campus, Spain scored first to lead by seven, but Team Israel responded with two touchdown drives to lead 14-7.

The high-scoring first half ended with Israel leading 21-14.

Israel opened the second half scoring with a field goal.  It then became a game of ball control with Israel holding a 24-14 lead.

Spain managed to cut the lead to one score with a field goal of their own to make it 24-17.

Israel Football League (credit: RICK BLUMSACK) Israel Football League (credit: RICK BLUMSACK)

However, the Israeli defense managed to protect the lead until the final whistle and claim the hard-earned victory.

Veteran Danny Eastman led the D with a pair of interceptions, while Israel quarterback Tzvi Greenstone threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 77 yards.

Spain QB Sergio Barbero Sanchez tossed a pair of TDs, but also three two picks.

Where to next?

The game against Germany will be played in October at a location still to be determined as the Israeli and German federations need to now negotiate exactly where and when the game will kick off.  The winner would advance to Group A, which includes the top American football nations in Europe.

“Germany was arguably the best team in Europe. They left Group A due to a dispute with the International Federation of American Football. Now they must earn their way back in. Only Team Israel stands in their way. We plan to make that path as difficult as possible.”

American Football in Israel President Steve Leibowitz

American Football in Israel President Steve Leibowitz praised the “gutsy and heroic victory of Coach Jay Hoffman’s squad.”

Leibowitz also cautioned that the game against Germany is an entirely different challenge.

“Germany was arguably the best team in Europe. They left Group A due to a dispute with the International Federation of American Football. Now they must earn their way back in. Only Team Israel stands in their way. We plan to make that path as difficult as possible.”

Team Israel consists of players from the  Kraft Family Israel Football League. Participation in the international tournament is possible due to the support of Robert Kraft (owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots), and the Wilf family (owners of the Minnesota Vikings).



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by